FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Widespread Morning Rain

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Widespread rain, occasionally heavy, will make a mess of the morning commute.
However, rains should diminish from west to east as we head into the afternoon, with highs in the mid-70s. Clouds will linger Thursday night but the rains should be gone, with Friday morning lows in the mid-50s. Into Friday, we may wake up to some clouds but sunshine returns during the day with highs in the low 70s.
And we’ll get to enjoy an absolutely beautiful weekend with plenty of sunshine on both Saturday and Sunday. Morning lows will range from the low to mid-50s, with highs in the mid-70s on Saturday climbing to near 80 by Sunday.
A reinforcing shot of cool air arrives for early next week, but it looks like we’re in for a mild Halloween with a slight chance of showers. Good rain chances return by next Thursday.
