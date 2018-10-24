Does Mack Wilson think LSU’s Devin White was guilty of targeting?

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - Alabama and LSU don’t kick off for a week and a half, but that hasn’t slowed the annual shouting match.
Thus far, all eyes are on Alabama linebacker Mack Wilson and LSU linebacker Devin White. Both players delivered hard hits on quarterbacks last weekend, but White was suspended for his and Wilson was not penalized.
On Wednesday, Wilson was asked his opinion of a targeting call made against White. Due to the targeting call, White was ineligible for the remainder of LSU’s win against Mississippi State and will miss the first half of next week’s Alabama game.
The targeting rule is called when players initiate helmet-to-helmet contact or “takes aim to an opponent for purposes of attacking with forcible contact that goes beyond making a legal tackle or a legal block or playing the ball.”
Wilson disagreed with the penalty, saying it looked like White “pushed” the quarterback.
The targeting penalty and ensuing suspension has infuriated LSU fans to the point fundraisers were started to purchase billboard ads around the Birmingham area, where the SEC is headquartered, to promote overturning White’s punishment.
The importance of Wilson’s opinion on White’s hit last weekend comes after Wilson was also part of a hard hit on a quarterback. During Alabama’s game against Tennessee, UT quarterback Jarrett Guarantano left the game after a bone-crushing hit from Wilson.
Wilson faced scrutiny when his tackle was penalized but White’s plan was ruled targeting. Wilson responded to those criticizes Tuesday on Twitter.
