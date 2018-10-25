DA starts dismissing cases fired BRPD officer was involved in

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge District Attorney confirms his office has started dismissing criminal cases fired Baton Rouge officer, Yuseff Hamadeh, was involved in.
DA Hillar Moore confirms at least seven felony charges have been dropped in the last week after prosecutors decided testimony from Hamadeh in these cases would not hold up in court without additional evidence.
Five of those seven cases came from traffic stops Hamadeh conducted where he reportedly found drugs and/or firearms in the vehicles or on the drivers.
Hamadeh was fired earlier in October after it was found he lied about what happened when he pulled over Raheem Howard.
Howard was initially accused of shooting at Officer Hamadeh during a traffic stop. Officer Hamadeh returned fire during the incident. Information was later released by BRPD that showed the officer’s body cam was off during the incident, as was his front-facing dash cam, and that his rear dash cam was facing downward. The East Baton Rouge District Attorney’s Office later declined to prosecute Howard due to lack of evidence. Howard and his attorney maintained Howard did not shoot at Officer Hamadeh and did not have a gun in his possession.
