Christopher Landry murder trial nears an end

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Prosecutors and defense attorneys have rested their cases in the murder trial against Christopher Landry.
Closing arguments are scheduled to start around 11:30 a.m. and then the case will go to the jury.
Landry is charged with second-degree murder in the death of massage therapist Kayla Ann Denham.
According to court records, Denham was killed after meeting Landry at his home back in June 2017.
Records state Landry confessed to killing Denham.
If convicted of second-degree murder, Landry will receive a mandatory life sentence.
