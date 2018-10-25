Blue Bell announces new peppermint holiday flavors

(KWES) - Blue Bell has announced it will be releasing two holiday flavors.
These flavors are Peppermint Ice Cream and Peppermint Bark Ice Cream.
Peppermint is described as a peppermint ice cream sprinkled with peppermint candy pieces. The Peppermint Bark is a mint ice cream with dark and white chocolate chunks containing crushed peppermint candies.
These new flavors will be available in stores starting October 25 and run through the holiday season. Blue Bell also promises there will be more holiday excitement to come as we get closer to Christmas
