Apple and Mixed Berry Crumble

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
Prep Time: 1½ hours
Yields: 4 servings
Comment: Classic comfort food, this dessert is filled with fresh apples, blueberries, and raspberries for wonderful flavor and color. The recipe contains oats, which also makes this perfect for breakfast.
Ingredients:
1 Granny Smith apple, peeled, cored, and thinly sliced
1½ cups blueberries
1½ cups raspberries
2 tbsps fresh lemon juice
2 tbsps sugar
2 tbsps apple juice concentrate
½ tsp ground cinnamon, divided
1 cup quick cooking oats
1 cup light brown sugar, lightly packed
½ cup flour
¼ tsp ground ginger
¼ tsp salt
¾ cup cold, unsalted butter, cut into small pieces
Method:
Preheat oven to 375°F.
In a medium mixing bowl, toss apples, lemon juice, sugar, apple juice concentrate, and ¼ teaspoon cinnamon.
Layer bottom of 4 (1-cup) ramekins with apple mixture, reserving liquid. Add berries to reserved liquid and toss. Distribute berry mixture evenly among ramekins. Drizzle with remaining liquid.
In large mixing bowl, combine oats, brown sugar, flour, ginger, salt, and remaining cinnamon. Mix well and cut butter into mixture until crumbly. Spoon crumble mixture over berries.
Set ramekins on baking sheet and bake 30 minutes or until fruit is bubbling and topping is golden brown. Cool on wire rack for 30 minutes and serve with yogurt or ice cream.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.