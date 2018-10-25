Anthony Davis MVP campaign off to a strong start

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Throughout the preseason Anthony Davis told local and national media outlets his stated goal of being the NBA MVP this season.
“I think I am the most dominant player. But it’s my job to try to convince you guys. In my eyes, I am the best player in the game. I really feel that way. Nobody can tell me different,” A.D. proclaimed before the season tipped off.
Three games into the campaign, he’s no doubt one of the frontrunners for the trophy.
Davis is averaging 30 points, 13 rebounds, and three blocks. But to win the MVP, you also must play for a winner. So far, so good in that department. The Pels are off to their best start since the 2010-11 season.
Davis isn’t the only superstar coming out of the blocks hot.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is on fire, along with his team, the Milwaukee Bucks. The “Greek Freak” is averaging a robust 28 points a game, and the Bucks are 4-0. Antetokounmpo possesses similar sizzle to A.D. with poster-like dunks, and leaguewide appeal. If the Bucks keep winning, Giannis will be in the conversation as the season moves along.
Kawhi Leonard is averaging 28 points for his new team, the Raptors. Plus, Toronto is off to a flying start at 5-0. The Raptors will be fighting for the 1-seed, and Leonard is a free-agent next summer. No doubt a lot of attention will be on Leonard.
LeBron James MVP campaign will hinge mostly on the Lakers success. They started winless in three games, but finally registered their first victory over a rebuilding Suns team. LeBron will be a hot-button player all year, and receive the most scrutiny for MVP. A playoff bid is needed for LBJ to stay in the conversation.
Stephen Curry absolutely lit up the Wizards for 51 points on Wednesday night, including 23 in the first stanza. Curry already owns two MVP trophies. Kevin Durant will also put up big numbers for Golden State, but the two stars could split votes in their own locker room.
The reigning MVP, James Harden, is facing an uphill climb to be in the MVP hunt. The Rockets are 1-3, and the voters will be looking for a new face to hold the top individual honor in the NBA.
Nikola Jokic is averaging is 23 points and 10 boards for the undefeated Nuggets (4-0). Jokic doesn’t even possess an All-Star visit, so I think he’s out for this year.
Blake Griffin racked up the NBA’s first 50-point game this season, and his squad is also undefeated. Griffin is averaging an insane 36 points a contest for the Pistons (3-0). The Pistons will fall back in the middle of the pack as time goes on. As of now, not buying his MVP bid.
