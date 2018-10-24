Young boy dies in north La. house fire

MONROE, LA (WAFB) - A young boy is dead after a house fire in north Louisiana early Wednesday morning.
The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal reported it happened in Monroe.
The boy’s name has not been released.
LOSFM said the Ouachita Parish Fire Department responded to the call around 12:45 a.m.
State fire marshal deputies added a second child was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
More information will be released as it becomes available.
