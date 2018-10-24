US stocks edge lower as traders weigh earnings; oil rises

KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 fell 11 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,729 as of 10:06 a.m. Eastern Time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 21 points, or 0.1 percent, to 25,169. The Nasdaq slid 49 points, or 0.7 percent, to 7,388. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gave up 1 point, or 0.1 percent, to 1,524.