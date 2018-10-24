Unlicensed contractor faces charges for allegedly not repairing flood-damaged home

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Two years after the historic flood of 2016, police are still making arrests for contractor fraud.
Court documents show Darnell Murdock, 37, of Baton Rouge, was booked Tuesday into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
According to the arrest warrant, Murdock accepted payments up to $62,000 to fix floors, walls, and more in a woman’s home. The victim told investigators he stopped showing up to complete the work.
Police said Murdock identified himself as a licensed contractor, which he is not.
The arrest warrant stated he is charged with residential contractor fraud, misapplication of payments prohibited, and engaging in business of contracting without authorization.
Murdock was released after posting a $20,000 bond.
