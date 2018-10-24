Tigerland bar owner wins $10,000 in Mega Millions, one number off from jackpot

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It’s been nearly impossible for Jeff Vaccaro to wipe the smile off his face today.
The 22-year-old had never played the lottery before making a last minute decision to try his luck last night.
After getting a text from a friend asking if he’d bought a ticket for Tuesday night’s record Mega Millions, Vaccaro stopped by the Circle K on Burbank near Bluebonnet and paid $100 for 50 tickets.
He bought his tickets at 8:10 p.m., less than an hour before the ticket sales cutoff for last night’s drawing.
Vaccaro, a volunteer football coach and owns “The House”, a bar near LSU. He ended up being among nine people in Louisiana who each won $10,000 in the drawing by matching all but one number correctly.
The sole winning Mega Millions ticket, worth more than $1.5 billion, was sold in Simpsonville, South Carolina.
“I was just one little rubber ball away from being a multi-millionaire,” Vaccaro said by phone Wednesday. “But I still won $10,000 and that’s great.”
For hours after the drawing, he said he thought he had only won $100.
“At first, I thought the numbers on my ticket had to be in the order they were drawn,” he said.
Then he showed his roommate his ticket Wednesday morning. ‘He said, dude, you’re an idiot, you won $10,000!’”
Vaccaro correctly matched four of the five winning numbers and correctly matched the Mega Ball number. His ticket was a “Quick Pick”, meaning the computer randomly chose the numbers.
He will receive $7,100 after taxes.
Vaccaro, who coaches the sixth grade football team at the University Lab School in Baton Rouge, says he plans to pay off his truck with some of his winnings and put the rest in savings.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.