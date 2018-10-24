Thibodaux man reported missing after visiting friends in Houma

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Terrebonne Parish detectives began a missing person investigation Oct. 18 after receiving a complaint from an acquaintance of a missing Thibodaux man.
Detectives received information that Laurondell Esko went Houma to visit with friends on Oct. 16. Later that night, Esko was supposed to head back home to Thibodaux, but he never arrived. Family members have been trying reach him on his cell phone but have been unsuccessful, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Esko, age 46, is described as being 5’09” tall and 220 lbs. He was driving a blue 2003 Ford Expedition with License Plate No. 443CMV.
Anyone with information that might be helpful to investigators is asked to call (985) 876-2500.
