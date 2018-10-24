Teenager missing from eastern New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are looking for a 16-year-old missing from eastern New Orleans.
Kevon Matthews was last seen by his relative at their residence in the 11000 block of Guildford Road, on Monday.
She said that Matthews left home to attend school. However, after the end of the school day Matthews did not return home. He has not been seen or heard from since.
Matthews is a habitual runaway, he is known to frequent the Little Woods area.
Matthews was wearing a school uniform, consisting of a black shirt and khaki pants.
If you have any information about the whereabouts of Kevon Matthews please notify NOPD at 911 or any First District detective at 658-6010.
