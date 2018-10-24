2 St. Helena deputies fired after inmate escapes

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Officials in St. Helena Parish are asking for the public’s help to locate an escaped inmate.
The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office says Taylor Miller of Kentwood is wanted for escaping the facility at around 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 20. Tuesday night, officials with the sheriff’s office confirmed two deputies have been fired as a result of the escape.
Miller has a low hair cut and a goatee, according to police. He was last seen wearing dark pants and a white t-shirt. Authorities say his appearance may have changed since the picture above.
Deputies believe Miller may have headed down LA 10 E toward Whispering Pines. As of Monday, they say he may have left the State of Louisiana.
Police are urging people to use caution when approaching him.
Miller was being held on charges of simple burglary, theft, forgery, criminal damage to property, aggravated criminal damage to property, and theft of a motor vehicle.
Anyone with information that might help police should contact the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-200-4905 or 225-222-4413, ext. 0 or 230.
