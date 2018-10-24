$10,000 reward offered for pawnshop gun thieves

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The ATF and National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of perpetrators involved in a Houma pawn shop burglary and gun theft.
It happened on Sept. 2 at Top Dollar Pawn of Houma, located at 4859 Hwy 182.
Unknown individuals burglarized the pawnshop after breaking in, stealing numerous firearms from the business.
The wanted men fled in an unknown direction with the stolen firearms.
Special Agents from ATF New Orleans are assisting the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office in this investigation.
The ATF is offering a reward in the amount up to $5,000.00, which will be matched by the NSSF for a total reward of up to $10,000.00.
Anyone with information regarding these crimes should report it to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at 1-985-532-4200
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.