REPORT: 20% of Baton Rouge bridges are structurally deficient

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - More than 120 bridges in the Baton Rouge area are structurally deficient, according to a new report.
TRIP, a Washington, DC-based national nonprofit transportation group said 20 percent of bridges in the area that are 20 feet or longer are considered deficient. Officials said a bridge is structurally deficient if there is significant deterioration of the bridge deck, support, or other major components.
“Louisiana’s bridges are a critical component of the state’s transportation system, providing connections for personal mobility, economic growth and quality of life,” said Will Wilkins, TRIP’s executive director. “Without increased and reliable transportation funding, numerous projects to improve and preserve Louisiana’s aging bridges will not move forward, hampering the state’s ability to efficiently and safety move people and goods.”
The report stated there are a total of 613 bridges in the area and 122 of them are structurally deficient. It added those 122 bridges carry about 419, 000 vehicles every day.
Below are the 10 most heavily-traveled structurally deficient bridges in the area:
Below are the structurally deficient bridges with the lowest average rating for deck, substructure, and superstructure:
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.