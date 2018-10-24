Red Cross launches annual ‘Holiday Mail for Heroes’ campaign

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The holidays are right around the corner. This year, consider sending snail mail to local veterans and current service members.
Red Cross is launching its annual Holiday Mail for Heroes campaign.
Volunteers are asking community members to drop off signed or unsigned cards to distribute to local veterans and current members of the Louisiana National Guard.
Homemade cards are also encouraged.
“This year we’re focusing a lot on our local heroes,” said Stephanie Wagner, communications and marketing director. “So, we’re going to be sending these to the Veterans Affairs hospitals across the state, the other medical facilities, and some of the nursing homes. A lot of those individuals are ones that may be forgotten. They’re not in those really forward facing areas where folks would normally send them cards or send them well wishes, so we want to make sure that they feel loved too because they also made sacrifices for our country.”
There is no need to include an envelope. The Red Cross will provide one.
Holiday cards can be dropped off at the Red Cross Headquarters, which is located at 4655 Sherwood Common Blvd. You can drop them off Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
The deadline is December 1.
