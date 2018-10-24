Pelicans remain undefeated, beat the Clippers 116-109

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the first time since the 2010-11 season, the Pelicans are off to a 3-0 start after beating the Clippers, 116-109. In all three victories this season New Orleans has hit the 100-point mark.
Anthony Davis racked up a game-high 34 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and rejected five shots. Davis is now four blocks shy of a 1,000 for his career.
"We battled. They went on a run. You know we countered that with our own run and got defensive stops. We were able to make some big shots on the other end, and get stops on the defensive end. So it was the first time we had to be in dog fight in the fourth quarter. I think for the first time our guys handled it well,” said Anthony Davis.
Point guard Elfrid Payton finished the contest with 20 points. It’s only three games into Payton’s Pels career, but he’s already getting a good feel for his teammates.
"I know we have a competitive group, but you still have to go out there and show it. It was great to see that tonight, but it is not always going to be like this. This is the first of many like this, so we need to build on it, and be able to handle this situation when it is presented again,” said Elfrid Payton.
Nikola Mirotić tallied 18 points and 12 boards, his second double-double of the season.
Tobias Harris and Danilo Gallinari led the Clippers with 26 and 24 points, respectively. Patrick Beverly flirted with a triple-double, tallying 12 points, 10 boards, and eight assists.
The Pelicans return to action Friday night at home against the Brooklyn Nets.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.