One person shot to death in French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - At least one person was shot to death in the French Quarter early Wednesday morning.
It happened around 5 a.m. on Iberville between Bourbon and Royal.
The victim appeared to be in a dark car when he was shot in the body. He later died at the hospital.
An officer was in the area, according to New Orleans police.
“The suspect should know: You’re identified,” said NOPD 8th District Commander Nick Gernon. He said officers are looking at all of the surveillance available in the area. The shooting was captured by the real time crime center.
Witnesses tried to help the victim when they saw he was injured.
“You live in New Orleans. This (expletive) can happen any time of the day. But me as a person, I’m just going to go check up on the dude. I didn’t even know him. That’s just how I was born and raised,” said one Good Samaritan.
The cause of the shooting is still under investigation.
