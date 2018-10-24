5 Mega Millions tickets sold in New Orleans area win $10,000

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Unless you purchased your ticket in S. Carolina, you probably aren’t an overnight billionaire.
However, five tickets were sold in the New Orleans area that scored $10,000.
The Mega Millions winning numbers for the record $1.6 billion jackpot are 28, 70, 5, 62 and 65 with a 5 Mega Ball.
The winning tickets in the Metro Area were sold at:
- Express Fuel in Belle Chasse
- Quick Way #5 in Hammond
- Sav N Time in Harahan
- Circle K in Metairie
- Winn Dixie in Kenner
Those tickets matched four white balls and the Mega Ball.
Don’t fret if you hoped to win big. Lottery players have another shot tonight with the Powerball. That jackpot is a lowly $620 million. You can catch the drawing Wednesday on FOX 8 at 10 p.m.
