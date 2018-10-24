Jonathan Banks goes to the bench, Justin McMillan will start at QB for Tulane

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former LSU quarterback Justin McMillan will get his first start Saturday for Tulane at Tulsa. Senior Jonathan Banks has started all seven games this season.
“Justin McMillan’s going to start for us this week. Jonathan Banks, just like everyone, he did some really good things. As I’ve said many times before, quarterback gets too much blame and too much credit when things go well. We’ve all got to do our 1/11th in order for Justin to have success. We have to do a good job in the front, the backs, the tight ends and receivers. We’re looking for a spark right now, that’s one of the reasons for it,” ssaid Tulane Head Coach Willie Fritz.
McMillan is a graduate transfer from the Tigers. He has one more year left of eligibility after the 2018 season.
It may be too late for the Wave (2-5) to turn their fortunes around in 2018. Tulane needs four wins over the next five games to qualify for a postseason bowl game. With road games at Houston and South Florida, it’s a tough task to be “bowling” in December.
“I’m definitely frustrated, there’s no doubt about that. I’m an optimist like everybody is. We’ve just got to continue to keep plugging away. Close is not good enough, and we’ve got to get better. Nobody feels worse about it than me, said Fritz. ”
