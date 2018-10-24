Greater Baton Rouge State Fair opens Thurs. with new motorcycle show ‘Pages Globe of Death’

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair opens for its 53rd year on Thursday, October 25 with a spectacular new motorcycle show called Pages Globe of Death.
The show will run several times per day and will feature three motorcycles riding inside a giant metal globe, all at the same time. The show is included in the price of admission to the fair. Other daily shows at the fair include Noah’s Way Exotic Petting Zoo, Swifty Swine Pig Racing, Magician Tim Spinosa, The Mitchell Brothers Entertainment Midway with more than 40 rides for kids, and of course, great fair food.
On Saturday, October 27, the fair will host its 3rd annual Lego Building competition for kids age 6 to 13. Also on Saturday, there will be high speed drone racing. And on Sunday, the fair will feature a robotics competition and demonstration.
“We try to have something for everyone. The fair is a great value for family entertainment,” said Cliff Barton, fair chairman.
Each day of the fair will feature different entertainment on the main stage.
The fair is operated by a staff of volunteers who work to plan the fair all year round. Profits are donated back into the community via scholarships and grants for non-profit organizations that work with children and families. Since the fair began its donation program in 1985, it has donated more than $4 million to various community organizations.
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is open between Thursday, October 25 to Sunday, November 4.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.