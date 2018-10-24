Gov. Edwards set to tour Sunshine Bridge, give updates on plans for fix

DONALDSONVILLE, LA (WAFB) - The Sunshine Bridge in Donaldsonville remains closed, but the public could finally learn when crews will begin making repairs.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to give updates on Louisiana’s plan to fix it.
A crane on a barge hit the bridge the morning of Friday, October 12.
ALTERNATE ROUTES:
- LA 70 westbound traffic may detour by heading east on LA 3125, south on LA 3213 and crossing the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge, and west on LA 3127 to the junction of LA 70.
- LA 70 eastbound traffic may detour by heading east on LA 3127, north on LA 3213 and crossing the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge, and west on LA 3125 to the junction of LA 70.
- The second Plaquemine ferry began afternoon operations at 1:30 p.m. instead of 3:15 p.m. to accommodate additional traffic. The ferry will run until its normal ending time at 7:15 p.m. The weekend ferry will also run extra hours, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. instead of from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
