Five $10,000 winning tickets sold in the Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Four winning Mega Millions lottery tickets, worth $10,000, were sold in the Baton Rouge area, according to the Louisiana Lottery Corporation.
The winning tickets were sold at Quick Way #5 in Hammond, Jett’s Food Mart #4 in St. Francisville, Romero’s Food Mart in Baton Rouge, Circle K #9722 in Baton Rouge, and Big River Food and Fuel in Albany.
Another three tickets worth $10,000 and one worth $20,000 were sold in the New Orleans area.
The tickets worth $10,000 matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball. One ticket sold in Lacombe matched four white balls, the Mega Ball, and the Megaplier to win $20,000.
A single ticket that won the $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot was sold at the KC Mart in Simpsonville, South Carolina, lottery officials announced Wednesday.
