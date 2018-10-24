FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Widespread rain anticipated Thursday morning

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Wednesday turned out to be a drier day than expected, but we doubt anyone is complaining about that. In fact, while we could see a few showers through the evening, but any significant rains now look like they’ll hold off until the early morning.
A non-tropical low in the western Gulf will approach the western Louisiana coast early Thursday and track west to east over the coastal parishes through the day.
Morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s, with widespread rains anticipated for the morning drive and bus ride. Rains with embedded t-storms are likely through the morning and into the noon hour for the WAFB region. Most WAFB neighborhoods can expect 0.5” to 1” of rain through the day, with locally higher totals. The low and its associated fronts will track steadily from west to east through the day and should be east of the WAFB viewing area by Thursday evening. In fact, rains will slowly subside through the afternoon hours with only light, isolated showers expected for the early evening. Highs on Thursday should make it into the mid 70s for most WAFB communities, even with the rains.
The region dries out overnight, but wraparound clouds behind the storm system could keep the WAFB region under gray skies into Friday afternoon with slow clearing expected later in the day. The last of the clouds are gone by Friday evening, setting us up for a fantastic weekend, with temps in the mid 70s Saturday and upper 70s Sunday, with plenty of sunshine for both days.
Sunshine rules for Monday and Tuesday, as well with highs in the 70s for both days. What’s more, our latest First Alert Extended Outlook has taken rain out of the Wednesday forecast. It should be a great night for trick-or-treaters throughout the WAFB area!
Rain is back in the extended outlook for Thursday and Friday of next week and could linger into the weekend as well.
