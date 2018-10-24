FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Widespread rain anticipated Thursday morning

Morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s, with widespread rains anticipated for the morning drive and bus ride. Rains with embedded t-storms are likely through the morning and into the noon hour for the WAFB region. Most WAFB neighborhoods can expect 0.5” to 1” of rain through the day, with locally higher totals. The low and its associated fronts will track steadily from west to east through the day and should be east of the WAFB viewing area by Thursday evening. In fact, rains will slowly subside through the afternoon hours with only light, isolated showers expected for the early evening. Highs on Thursday should make it into the mid 70s for most WAFB communities, even with the rains.