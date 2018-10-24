FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Drier and cool, with afternoon/evening rain possible

Rain chances will trend drier as we move through the afternoon Thursday and the area of low pressure begins to exit the area. Clouds will hang around for most of the day Friday, but we stay dry. The weekend will also be mainly dry, with just a 20 percent chance for rain late Sunday as another cold front passes the area. Temperatures will be fairly mild over the weekend, with lows in the low to mid-50s and highs in mid-70s.