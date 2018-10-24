FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Drier and cool, with afternoon/evening rain possible

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Drier weather is in the forecast Wednesday. A 40 percent coverage of rain showers will be possible during the late afternoon and early evening. It’s cool to start and temperatures won’t move too much into the afternoon, topping out in the low 70s.
Thursday will be wet, with showers and thunderstorms likely. The best opportunity for rain will occur during the late morning hours. An area of low pressure with enhanced moisture from the remnant of Willa will move overhead Thursday around lunchtime. Rainfall totals of more than an inch will be possible in localized spots Thursday. Rainfall totals, for the most part, should be manageable.
Rain chances will trend drier as we move through the afternoon Thursday and the area of low pressure begins to exit the area. Clouds will hang around for most of the day Friday, but we stay dry. The weekend will also be mainly dry, with just a 20 percent chance for rain late Sunday as another cold front passes the area. Temperatures will be fairly mild over the weekend, with lows in the low to mid-50s and highs in mid-70s.
Monday and Tuesday mornings will be a little chilly, with lows in the low 50s and upper 40s. A warm-up occurs on Halloween Wednesday. The forecast now shows dry weather for trick-or-treaters. A few storms will pop up Thursday and Friday as yet another cold front approaches.
