Fight to incorporate St. George heats up

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA (WAFB) - From yard signs to mass text messages, the fight to incorporate St. George isn’t slowing down. The registrar of voters is set to comb through thousands of petition signatures after getting some advice from the attorney general.
The fight to incorporate St. George is heating up as the Louisiana attorney general finally released guidelines on reviewing signatures on the petition. Opponents and supporters of the movement have been more and more vocal.
“One of the things that I would like to dispel is the misinformation that this is a break away effort. There could be no further truth that this is a break away. You can’t break away from something that you’ve never been a part of,” said Attorney Andrew Murrall, a spokesman for St. George. He believes many of the claims from opposing sides have been misleading.
“You can’t break away from something that you’ve never been a part of. We’re still a part of East Baton Rouge Parish. No matter what happens with our efforts, we’ll always remain a part of East Baton Rouge Parish,” said Murrall.
But one group claims St. George would create division. Executive director for Better Baton Bouge, M.E. Cormier, says she hopes to see more transparency from St. George organizers and their plans for the city.
"There has been no public release of any plan for a school system, no public release for any plan for a infrastructure or improving traffic or improving crime. These are real questions that deserve real answers, Cormier said.
Cormier also says she hopes to see more unification rather than separation.
“I can’t see any benefits or marked improvements of the St. George petition. What I’d like to see is a community involvement or our public school system. I’d like to see everybody walk into their nearest public school and ask how they can help,” Cormier said.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.