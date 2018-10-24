Fatal crash involving school bus in Talladega County

TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - ALEA State Troopers responded Tuesday night to the scene of a deadly two-vehicle crash that happened on Interstate 20.
The accident occurred at the 168 mile marker of I-20 in Talladega County in the eastbound lanes. Troopers are currently reporting that there are 11 injuries and one fatality. The fatality was reported in the passenger vehicle.
The Superintendent of the Roanoke City School System, Chuck Marcum, confirmed on Facebook that there were 26 players and three coaches on the bus. All of the players and coaches will be taken to hospitals to be evaluated.
The interstate was shut down in both directions as of late Tuesday night.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes known.
