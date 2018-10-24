EBR teachers union approves walkout

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - By a vote of 445 to 6, members of the East Baton Rouge Federation of Teachers (EBRFT), the Louisiana Association of Educators, the EBR School Bus Operators, and the Louisiana SEIU approved a one-day walkout on Wednesday, October 31. The vote came Tuesday night during an “emergency meeting” at Shiloh Baptist Church.
Teachers and other district employees plan on using their personal day to protest a meeting of the Louisiana Board of Commerce and Industry. They’re asking board members to vote against four tax exemptions requested by ExxonMobil. If approved by the Board of Commerce & Industry, the four exemption requests would go before the EBR School Board in 30 days.
ExxonMobil also released a statement in response to the teachers deciding on the walkout. Their statement reads:
We believe this meeting is another attempt by Together Baton Rouge to use citizens to promote their agenda. Together Baton Rouge, an Industrial Areas Foundation affiliate, continues to single out ExxonMobil. Although ExxonMobil is not the only company with pending 2017 ITEP applications and there is no current, local vote up for consideration.
In 2017, ExxonMobil Baton Rouge invested a total of $269 million. These 2017 projects helped create 26 jobs.
Only $122 million of the investment is eligible for ITEP under the new state rules. This represents a total potential abatement of $13.8 million over 10 years. Out of the total 2017 investment, we anticipate to generate $18.2 million in tax revenue. These ITEP applications are eligible under the newly approved ITEP rules, represent competitive capital investment and significant tax revenue for local jurisdictions.
ExxonMobil has not yet presented these ITEP applications to the LA Board of Commerce and Industry (BCI). Under the new state ITEP rules, the local jurisdictions will get a chance to review pending 2017 ITEP applications from ExxonMobil as well as other companies after they are presented to BCI.
