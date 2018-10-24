Dixon Correctional employee arrested during crackdown

JACKSON, LA (WAFB) - A former employee at Dixon Correctional Institute (DCI) has been arrested after reportedly admitting to conspiring to smuggle contraband into the prison.
Officials with the Department of Corrections (DOC) say during the investigation, it was found that an inmate paid Kelvin Smith, 23, of Opelousas, to smuggle various banned items into the prison. During questioning, officials say Smith admitted to being paid by the inmate to smuggle in cigarette lighters and tobacco. Smith was booked into the East Feliciana Parish Prison on one count of malfeasance in office.
Smith had been employed at DCI since July 16. He was a probational employee and was fired Wednesday, October 24.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.