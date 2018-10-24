BRPD still working to solve homicide case from 2013

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help solving a fatal shooting case from 2013.
BRPD says the deadly shooting happened on Monday, October 21, 2013 in the 10100 block of Ballina Avenue. The shooting left Brandon Wright, 24, dead. He was found lying next to a white Dodge Avenger around 10:40 p.m. that night suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Wright was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.
Anyone with information in the case should call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867. Callers may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.
