White House vows to stop thousands of migrants marching toward US

(CNN) – The White House is vowing to do anything it takes to stop thousands of migrants from making their way to the U.S.-Mexico border.
President Donald Trump said he will send as many troops to defend the border as necessary.
A massive caravan of thousands of migrants is marching toward the U.S, fleeing a life of hardship and violence in their home countries, and seeking a chance to start over.
“I have three kids and I had to leave them behind because there’s no job,” one migrant said.
They’re risking their lives for the possibility of making a better life for themselves and their families. At least two people have died in accidents along the way.
Trump has repeatedly condemned the migrants’ movements, threatening to declare a national emergency and cut off aid to countries that fail to prevent the migrants from entering the U.S. illegally.
He’s claimed that terrorists, criminals and “unknown Middle Easterners” have camouflaged themselves to blend into the massive group.
Vice President Mike Pence has echoed those claims.
“It’s inconceivable that there are not people of Middle Eastern descent in a crowd of more than 7,000 people advancing toward our border,” Pence said.
Counterterrorism officials are disputing those claims, saying there’s no evidence that ISIS or any other terror groups have infiltrated the caravan.
As for the people seeking asylum in the U.S., they say all they want is a chance.
“We are an honorable people. We’re workers,” a migrant said. “Would you call a group of kids terrorists? A group of women who need help?”
