WANTED: Man accused of using stolen credit card

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA (WAFB) - The Denham Springs Police Department is currently looking for a man they say used a stolen credit card to make purchases at a gas station.
The man was reportedly seen getting into the passenger side of a white GMC Yukon after making several purchases using a stolen credit card. Police say he’s also a person of interest in at least one of their recent vehicle burglary cases.
Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Denham Springs Police Department detectives at 225-665-5106 ext. 1.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.