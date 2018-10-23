Walmart rolls out online grocery delivery for Baton Rouge stores this week

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Walmart’s online grocery delivery service is expanding to shoppers in Baton Rouge, Prairieville and Gonzales. The service will be available on Thursday, Oct. 25, according to the company’s spokesperson.
Curbside pickup delivery is already available at 15 stores in the Baton Rouge area.
Here how it works: First, you order your groceries online either at walmart.com/grocery or through the Walmart app. Shoppers select your items before their delivered to your location. The company says the delivery happens within a 1-hour delivery window.
The delivery fee is $9.95, and your first order delivered for free with promo code FRESHCAR with a $50 minimum order.
Walmart is one of several companies taking advantage of the swelling trend of online grocery sales. Between 2013 and 2018, online grocery sales tripled and are expected to quadruple by 2023, according to a market research firm Packaged Facts new report.
Accounting for about 28 percent of online grocery sales, Amazon and Walmart are currently the key participants in the market.
Earlier this year, Albertsons started offering same-day grocery delivery, thanks to a partnership with Instacart, in the Baton Rouge area.
