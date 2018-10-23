Vietnam parliament elects Communist Party chief as president

"President Tr?ng's selection comes at a time when our bilateral ties with Vietnam have never been stronger," Ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said in a statement. "Over the past two decades, the United States and Vietnam have come together to find common purpose based on shared interests. We have expanded our security ties, forged new economic and commercial linkages, and deepened our people-to-people engagement. We share a common desire to promote peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region."