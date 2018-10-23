TRUCE holds crime prevention event in Scotlandville

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - In Baton Rouge Monday night, law enforcement officials were out working on their latest program to prevent crime.
The TRUCE program did another community canvas event with officers from the sheriff’s officer and police department, along with the district attorney’s office and others. They went door to door in the Scotlandville area. The goal of the events is to build relationships between law enforcement and local neighborhoods to hopefully create more trust with the public.
They were joined Monday night by a special guest as well, former LSU head football coach, Les Miles.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.