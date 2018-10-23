Tigers Delpit, Von Rosenberg honored for performances against the Bulldogs

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU safety Grant Delpit and punter Zach Von Rosenberg have earned honors after the Tigers 19-3 victory against Mississippi State.
Delpit, one of the nation’s top safeties, was named the Bednarik Player of the Week.
The sophomore had 10 total tackles, one for loss, two interceptions and a sack against the Bulldogs.
RELATED STORY: LSU’s Delpit, Tracy named SEC Players of the Week
Von Rosenberg, who was named to Ray’s 8, averaged 43.7 yards per punt, had three punts downed inside the 20 yard line, including one at the seven yard line and another at the one yard line.
The Tigers will enjoy a week off before taking on No. 1 Alabama in Tiger Stadium.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.