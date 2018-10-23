Suspects arrested within 10 minutes of armed robbery

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Two men were arrested in connection with an armed robbery just 10 minutes after the crime occurred, according to investigators.
Court documents state Orlando Barnes, 19, and Jamie Payne, 21, both of Baton Rouge, were arrested Monday.
According to the probable cause report, a group of landscapers finishing up a job on Boulevard de Province was robbed at gunpoint a little before 12:30 p.m. The report stated one of the robbers had the gun, while the other acted as a lookout. It is believed Barnes had the gun and Barnes stood watch.
Authorities reported the suspects collected four cell phones, a wallet, and $634 in cash from the five victims. They added the pair drove off in a gold Honda Accord and just about 10 minutes later, a gold Honda Accord with two men matching the descriptions of the armed robbery suspects was pulled over on Goodwood Boulevard.
According to the PC, while the car was pulling off the road, one of the men in the car threw four cell phones and a wallet into the grass. It added a search of the car turned up a semi-automatic pistol. The report stated investigators later learned the gun had been reported stolen.
Officials said the cell phones, wallet, and money were returned to the victims.
Barnes and Payne were both booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a charge of armed robbery with a firearm. Barnes is facing an additional charge of illegal possession of a stolen firearm.
Bond has not been set for Barnes. Payne’s bond is set at $100,000.
