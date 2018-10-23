Salvation Army Family Store hit by ‘smash & grab’

Gonzales, LA (WAFB) - A Gonzales burglar clearly doesn’t care who he steals from. Surveillance video shows a man breaking into The Salvation Army’s Family Thrift Store on Bayou Narcisse Rd. early Saturday morning.
The unidentified man broke the glass in the front door around 2:45 a.m. The store’s manager said he made off with the entire cash register, a donation kettle, and money he got by prying open the safe. The cash was less than $200, but The Salvation Army had to pay for a new door and register. The store also missed out on what would have a been a busy Saturday of sales.
“It’s not so much that it’s stealing from The Salvation Army,” Major Donald Tekautz said. “It’s that it steals from the men in our program who our family store supports and funds.”
Not only does the store help out folks who need reasonably priced merchandise, the money made there is used to save lives.
“Almost all of the funding from our 52-bed drug and alcohol program comes through the funding of our thrift stores,” Tekautz explained.
The Salvation Army’s main store on Airline Hwy. in Baton Rouge has been closed since it took on several feet of water in the 2016 flood. Repairs are almost complete, but the setback means every dollar counts right now.
Regular customers like Dana Morgan said she was saddened when she heard about the break-in.
“Everybody needs help, and when you steal or do things like this, you're stealing from your community, and you're stealing from people that need help, and you are gonna need that help one day, so whatever you do comes back to you,” Morgan said.
Major Tekautz has no hard feelings for the man who broke into his store. He said there’s no need to shatter the glass when you can walk right in.
“If you really need help, seek us out. We'd be glad to help you,” he said when asked what message he had for the burglar. “If there's some financial need going on, whatever it is, there's a better answer than stealing and getting yourself in a place of jeopardy.”
The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case. Detectives hope other surveillance video from nearby businesses will help identify the man who drove up in what appears to be a Dodge truck.
If you have any tips on the case, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 344-STOP (7867), or APSO at (225) 621-8300.
