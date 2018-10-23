Recall: Brookstone wireless speakers can catch fire

(WAFB) - A recall has been issued for a Brookstone wireless speakers product following reports of the speaker overheating and catching fire.
The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission issued the recall on Oct. 19 for the Brookstone Big Blue wireless indoor/outdoor speakers. There have been 12 reports of the batteries overheating and catching fire.
Anyone who owns this speaker is urged to immediately stop using them and to properly dispose of the lithium-ion battery packs.
The speakers were sold at retail stores nationwide, including Ace Hardware, Bloomingdale’s, Bon-Ton, Brookstone, Macy’s, from December 2013 through August 2018 for about $200.
For more information on how to get a possible refund, contact Brookstone at 866-576-7337 or go online at www.omnimgt.com/BrookstonerecallFAQ/.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.