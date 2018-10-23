Property tax up for renewal in Ascension Parish would continue to fund drainage work

An estimated 1,000 miles worth of ditch maintenance is paid for through a 5 mills property tax voters have been approving since 1958. The parish recently hired a private contractor to catch up on some of the work, but that money also helps maintain flood control structures and a lot of the off-road ditches you can’t see from the road. Daniel says since the 2016 flood, engineers have learned more about protecting property. “Now when we look at where the water comes in, we have a pretty good idea of how it’s going to move and how it’s going to react in terms of moving to the different waterways in the parish,” Daniel said.