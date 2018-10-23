OUR TURN: Breast Cancer

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, breast cancer is the most common cancers in women (besides skin cancer) and the second most common cause of cancer deaths in women.
About 266,000 women will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer by the end of 2018. We’ve known for a while that your risk of breast cancer gets lower with some lifestyle changes. Women who exercise, don’t smoke, don’t binge drink, stay a healthy weight after menopause, and use oral contraceptives for a shorter number of years have a lower risk.
Breast cancer is common and scary, but you aren’t treating it alone. With new techniques and treatments, the medical community is better equipped to cure it than ever before. Be sure to keep up with regular screenings and let your doctor know of any new symptoms.
