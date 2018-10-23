Officials release name of woman whose body found in trunk

FORT POLK, LA (KPLC) - Army officials have released the name of the woman whose body was found in the trunk of a car late Sunday.
The body of Shelena Kyle, 22, was found when Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputies stopped a car on N. Franklin Street in Lake Charles Sunday. The car was driven by Moss Bluff woman Sarah Parker, 24. Kyle’s husband, Cpl. Logan Kyle, 22, was also in the car, along with Parker’s two children.
Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso said Logan Kyle, a soldier stationed at Fort Polk, is believed to have killed Shelena Kyle and that he and Parker were driving around looking for a place to dump her body. Parker is Logan Kyle’s girlfriend, Mancuso said.
Shelena Kyle’s death is being investigated by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command. Fort Polk spokesperson Kim Reischling said no further information is being released at this time “to protect the integrity of the investigation.”
Logan Kyle joined the Army four years ago and was assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division at Fort Polk in February 2017. He was infantry fire team leader.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of this Patriot Family member," said Col. Kendall J. Clarke, brigade commander. "She was a member of our Family and her death affects us all. We send our most sincere condolences to her Family and friends.”
