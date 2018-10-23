NY activist wants MLK bust replaced with statue of his likeness

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB/CNN) - One man is collecting signatures to get a statue of Martin Luther King, Jr. taken down so that a more realistic one can be put in its place.
The giant head has been a fixture at MLK Park for decades.
Some people say it looks nothing like Dr. King, but according to the original artist, it’s not supposed to because it’s a representation.
Activist Samuel Herbert says he’s collected more than 6,000 signatures to remove and replace the statue with something that looks more like Dr. King.
"Our beef has never been with the sculpture. Our beef has always been with that committee that approved this shameful image of a great American,” said Herbert.
Herbert says he wants 10,000 signatures to present to city, county and even state lawmakers.
A sculptor in Raleigh, NC created his own statue of MLK and hopes Buffalo might be interested.
Lee Speight says he found out about Herbert’s mission online.
“I made the model of it and it’s made out of terra-cotta and it’s life size. He’s 5′7 because Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.was 5′7,” said Speight.
But Herbert has his eyes set on a different artist.
"I want that gentleman that did the work in Washington DC on the National Monument," said Herbert.
Herbert says he's been talking to the artist but is focused on finalizing phase one of his current project, which is getting signatures.
Herbert says, after he gets enough signatures, the next phase will be fundraising.
He says there may be a legal battle to get the statue removed, but he's ready for a fight.
Copyright 2018 WIVB via CNN. All rights reserved.