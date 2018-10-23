Most bowl projections have Tigers playing on New Year’s Day

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Prior to the 2018 season, college football experts predicted a 6-6 record for the LSU Tigers and a quick exit for Head Coach Ed Orgeron.
Fast forward eight weeks into the Tigers' season and the outlook has changed drastically.
No. 4 LSU is 7-1 overall and 4-1 in conference play.
No. 1 Alabama comes calling to Tiger Stadium on Saturday, November 3, with the winner getting the inside track to a division championship and a berth in the NCAA playoff.
LSU’s remaining opponents:
- (1) Alabama
- at Arkansas
- Rice
- at (16) Texas A&M
Bowl projections for the Tigers:
- Sports Illustrated: Sugar Bowl, LSU vs Texas (Jan. 1, 7:45 p.m. on ESPN)
- ESPN: Bonagura: Oklahoma vs. LSU (PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, Jan. 1, 12 p.m. on ESPN), Sherman: Texas vs. LSU (Jan. 1, 7:45 p.m. on ESPN)
- CBS Sports: Sugar Bowl, LSU vs Oklahoma (Jan. 1, 7:45 p.m. on ESPN)
- USA Today: Peach Bowl, LSU vs Central Florida (Dec. 29, 11 a.m. on ESPN)
- Bleacher Report: Peach Bowl, LSU vs Oklahoma (Dec. 29, 11 a.m. on ESPN)
- SB Nation: PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, LSU vs Iowa (Jan. 1, 12 p.m. on ESPN)
