Most bowl projections have Tigers playing on New Year’s Day
By Kirk Michelet | October 23, 2018 at 3:33 PM CDT - Updated October 23 at 3:41 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Prior to the 2018 season, college football experts predicted a 6-6 record for the LSU Tigers and a quick exit for Head Coach Ed Orgeron.

Fast forward eight weeks into the Tigers' season and the outlook has changed drastically.

No. 4 LSU is 7-1 overall and 4-1 in conference play.

No. 1 Alabama comes calling to Tiger Stadium on Saturday, November 3, with the winner getting the inside track to a division championship and a berth in the NCAA playoff.

LSU’s remaining opponents:

  • (1) Alabama
  • at Arkansas
  • Rice
  • at (16) Texas A&M

Bowl projections for the Tigers:

  • Sports Illustrated: Sugar Bowl, LSU vs Texas (Jan. 1, 7:45 p.m. on ESPN)
  • ESPN: Bonagura: Oklahoma vs. LSU (PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, Jan. 1, 12 p.m. on ESPN), Sherman: Texas vs. LSU (Jan. 1, 7:45 p.m. on ESPN)
  • CBS Sports: Sugar Bowl, LSU vs Oklahoma (Jan. 1, 7:45 p.m. on ESPN)
  • USA Today: Peach Bowl, LSU vs Central Florida (Dec. 29, 11 a.m. on ESPN)
  • Bleacher Report: Peach Bowl, LSU vs Oklahoma (Dec. 29, 11 a.m. on ESPN)
  • SB Nation: PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, LSU vs Iowa (Jan. 1, 12 p.m. on ESPN)

