Man wanted in Ascension Parish for domestic abuse charges

ASCENSION PARISH, LA (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted on several domestic abuse charges, according to the sheriff’s office on Tuesday.
Melvin Johnson, 35, is wanted for strangulation, simple kidnapping and an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Anyone who may know Johnson’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line.
Tips can also be submitted to the Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7868). To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.
