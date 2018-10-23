Kangaroo, Sloth stop by WAFB to promote ‘Brews For Roos’ event

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Employees of the Barn Hill Preserve in Ethel, LA along with Richard the Kangaroo and Lilly the Sloth stopped by the WAFB studios Tuesday afternoon to promote the upcoming charity event, “Brews For Roos.”
Barn Hill Preserve manager Kaitlin Kuylen and fellow team member Morgan Owens introduced Richard and Lilly to WAFB employees around 12 p.m.
Following the meet and greet, Kaitlin, Morgan, Kaitlin, and Lilly appeared on WAFB’s noon newscast to promote the event.
Brews For Roos will raise money for kangaroo conservation in Australia. The adults only event is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 27
and will feature free drinks, live music, photo booth, sloth encounters, costume contest, and more.
For more information about the event visit https://www.facebook.com/events/173966076865862/.
