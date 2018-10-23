FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Spotty to isolated sprinkles expected Tuesday night

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - As expected, Tuesday was a rather ugly weather day under gray skies with passing light showers and sprinkles on-and-off throughout the day. High temperatures barely made it to 70 degrees for some Baton Rouge neighborhoods, adding to the cool feel of the afternoon. Spotty-to-isolated sprinkles will continue into the night.
Daybreak temperatures on Wednesday will be around 60 degrees for the Red Stick with isolated showers for the morning commute and early-morning school bus ride. Rain chances will climb to 40 percent or so for Wednesday afternoon but active/severe storms are not anticipated. Rain totals are expected to be relatively light through the daylight hours. Highs on Wednesday will reach 70 degrees to the lower 70s across most of the viewing area.
Rains will be on the increase late Wednesday night into Thursday, and Thursday will be the “wettest” day of the week in terms of areal coverage of rains as well as the potential for a few thunderstorms. Many neighborhoods could see an inch of rain during the day (however, that reflects a drop-off in the rain amounts forecasted on Monday). Thursday’s rains will be ongoing through the morning and mid-day, but they will taper-off towards the late afternoon and early evening. A non-tropical Gulf low, getting a boost in high-level moisture from remnants of the East Pacific’s Hurricane Willa, will be tracking from west-to-east across the northern Gulf, serving as the primary focus for Thursday’s activity.
Once we get that system east of the region, the weather will turn around nicely. Skies will be clearing on Friday with the high in the upper 60s. The weekend looks like a real beauty with fair skies for both Saturday and Sunday and highs both days in the mid 70s. The weather continues to look great for Monday and Tuesday and even Wednesday should be mainly dry the way things look right now. We are currently posting just a 10% chance of rain for Halloween afternoon and evening, so the neighborhood ghosts and goblins should be able to do their Trick-or-Treating without too many problems.
Scattered rains return to the First Alert Forecast for Thursday and Friday of next week (Nov 2-3).
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.