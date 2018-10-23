FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Spotty to isolated sprinkles expected Tuesday night

Once we get that system east of the region, the weather will turn around nicely. Skies will be clearing on Friday with the high in the upper 60s. The weekend looks like a real beauty with fair skies for both Saturday and Sunday and highs both days in the mid 70s. The weather continues to look great for Monday and Tuesday and even Wednesday should be mainly dry the way things look right now. We are currently posting just a 10% chance of rain for Halloween afternoon and evening, so the neighborhood ghosts and goblins should be able to do their Trick-or-Treating without too many problems.