FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mainly pockets of drizzle

Friday will be an enjoyable weather day with partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures. The nice weather will remain for the upcoming weekend. A very slim chance for rain is in the forecast Saturday afternoon and evening, but it is nothing to truly worry about. Most will stay dry for the entirety of the weekend. We continue with dry weather into the first part of the following work week. Halloween Wednesday will also be mainly dry with just a few stray showers during the afternoon and evening. A better chance for rain will exist Thursday, November 1 as another storm system approaches.