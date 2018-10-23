FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mainly pockets of drizzle

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Rain is likely Tuesday, but rainfall will be very light. Mainly pockets of drizzle will impact your day. Rainfall totals will be manageable Tuesday and Wednesday.
Rain coverage will be less Wednesday, staying in the scattered category. Clouds will be around through Thursday, keeping highs in the upper 60s to low 70s for the next three days. An area of low pressure currently forming in the western Gulf of Mexico will track across the local area, bringing periods of heavy rain to our Thursday forecast.
Rains will be enhanced by current major Hurricane Willa out in the eastern Pacific Ocean. Willa will dissipate as it moves across Mexico, but moisture associated with the system will move into south Louisiana. Periods of heavy rain will be possible Thursday, mainly during the late morning and early afternoon. A severe weather threat remains very low based on the current projected path of the low pressure system. A cold front will help sweep out the rains and storms by late Thursday.
Friday will be an enjoyable weather day with partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures. The nice weather will remain for the upcoming weekend. A very slim chance for rain is in the forecast Saturday afternoon and evening, but it is nothing to truly worry about. Most will stay dry for the entirety of the weekend. We continue with dry weather into the first part of the following work week. Halloween Wednesday will also be mainly dry with just a few stray showers during the afternoon and evening. A better chance for rain will exist Thursday, November 1 as another storm system approaches.
