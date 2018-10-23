Campaign 2018: Parish-by-Parish early voting locations

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Early voting starts Tuesday with all six congressional seats up for grabs. Along with those six congressional seats, there are also six constitutional amendments up for a vote in the state as well.
Amendment 1 on the list would prevent convicted felons from seeking elected office until five years after they have served their sentence. The current law allows any convicted felon to seek or hold office immediately after serving their time.
While many eyes are focused on the seats for U.S. Representative, the third highest seat in Louisiana will also be up for re-election. The secretary of state position will be filled this November, but political experts say the race is not sparking much interest.
“As far as personality, which drives Louisiana politics, we don’t have much - by nature - with this office. As a result, the candidates aren’t really exciting anyone,” political analyst Jim Engster said.
There are nine total candidates for the secretary of state position.
EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS (Ctsy. Nola.com | The Times-Picayune)
- Joseph S. Yenni Building, 1221 Elmwood Parkway Blvd., Ste. 502, Jefferson
- 408 Minor St., Kenner
- Charles B. Odom Sr. Service Center, 5001 West Bank Expwy., Ste. C2, Marrero
- TUESDAY AND MONDAY ONLY: Grand Isle Multiplex, 3101 Highway 1, 10 a.m. to noon, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
ORLEANS PARISH
Parts of two congressional districts extend into New Orleans.
The 1st Congressional District reaches into New Orleans from the west, covering the Lakeview and lakefront neighbors and spanning into Uptown. Incumbent Rep. Steve Scalise, Republican, faces five opponents: Democrats Lee Ann Dugas, Jim Francis and Tammy Savoie; independent Ferd Jones, and Libertarian Howard Kearney.
Most of the city is included in the 2nd Congressional District, where incumbent Democratic Rep. Cedric Richmond has three challengers: independent Beldon "Noonie Man" Batiste and unaffiliated candidates Shawndra Rodriguez and Jesse Schmidt.
Orleans voters will also fill a Civil District Court vacancy. Candidates for the Division E seat are Omar Mason, Richard Perque, Kenneth Plaisance and Marie Williams, all Democrats.
The race for Orleans Civil District Clerk of Court features City Councilman Jared Brossett and Chelsey Richard Napoleon, a longtime employee of the office who has served in an interim role since April after former clerk Dale Atkins was elected to the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeal.
Former state lawmaker Austin Badon wants to supplant Timothy David Ray as First City Court clerk. Ray has held the post on an interim basis since April after his boss, Ellen Hazeur, was elected as a Civil District Court judge.
EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS
- City Hall, 1300 Perdido Street, Room 1W24
- Algiers Courthouse, 225 Morgan Street, Room 105
- Chef Menteur Voting Machine Warehouse Site, 8870 Chef Menteur Highway
- Lake Vista Community Center, 6500 Spanish Fort Blvd.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH
The 1st Congressional District encompasses all of Plaquemines Parish. Incumbent Rep. Steve Scalise, Republican, faces five opponents: Democrats Lee Ann Dugas, Jim Francis and Tammy Savoie; independent Ferd Jones, and Libertarian Howard Kearney.
Parish President Amos Cormier faces two challengers for his seat, fellow Republican Kirk Lepine and Democrat Burghart Turner.
Seven of the nine Plaquemines Parish Council seats are being contested on Nov. 6: Districts 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9. Two School Board seats, Districts 5 and 7, are also on the ballot.
EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS
- Plaquemines Parish Government Building, 28028 Louisiana 23, Port Sulphur
- Belle Chasse Library, 8442 Louisiana 23, Belle Chasse
- SATURDAY ONLY: Rev. Percy M. Griffin Community Center, 15577 Louisiana 39, Davant
ST. BERNARD PARISH
The 1st Congressional District encompasses all of St. Bernard Parish. Incumbent Rep. Steve Scalise, Republican, faces five opponents: Democrats Lee Ann Dugas, Jim Francis and Tammy Savoie; independent Ferd Jones, and Libertarian Howard Kearney.
School board seats in three districts of St. Bernard's 11 districts -- 5, 9 and 10 -- will be decided on Nov. 6, with each race featuring two candidates.
One judgeship is on the ballot for St. Bernard. Republican Gregory Rome and Democrat Darren Roy are running for the Division D seat on the 34th Judicial District Court.
EARLY VOTING LOCATION
- St. Bernard Parish Government Building, 8201 Judge Perez Drive, Room 104, Chalmette
ST. CHARLES PARISH
Two congressional districts cover St. Charles Parish.
The 2nd Congressional District takes in the parish's west bank and five precincts just across the Mississippi River. Incumbent Rep. Cedric Richmond, a Democrat, has three challengers: independent Beldon "Noonie Man" Batiste and unaffiliated candidates Shawndra Rodriguez and Jesse Schmidt.
The 6th Congressional District covers nearly the entire east bank. The incumbent, Rep. Garrett Graves, R-Baton Rouge, has two Democrat challengers, Justin Dewitt and Andie Saizan, and an Independent, Devin Lance Graham.
Voters in St. Charles School Board districts 2 and 4 will elect representatives.
Parishwide, St. Charles will consider two property tax renewals, one for roads (5.9 mills) and another for public health (0.61 mills). New property taxes are also proposed, to pay for services for the elderly (0.8 mills) and fire protection (1.58 mills). All tax proposals are for a period of 10 years.
EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS
- Parish Courthouse, 15045 River Road, Room 189, Hahnville
- 14564 River Road, New Sarpy
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH
Two congressional districts cover St. John the Baptist Parish, with the 6th District roughly parallel to 2nd District as they run along the Mississippi River.
In the 2nd Congressional District, incumbent Rep. Cedric Richmond, a Democrat, has three challengers: independent Beldon "Noonie Man" Batiste and unaffiliated candidates Shawndra Rodriguez and Jesse Schmidt.
In the 6th Congressional District,the incumbent, Rep. Garrett Graves, R-Baton Rouge, has two Democrat challengers, Justin Dewitt and Andie Saizan, and an independent, Devin Lance Graham.
There are races in seven of St. John's 11 school board districts: 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 11.
Parish voters are also being asked to renew a property tax (0.48 mills) devoted to mosquito abatement.
EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS
- East Bank: Percy Hebert Building, 1801 W. Airline Highway, LaPlace
- West Bank: St. John Courthouse, 2393 Louisiana 18, Edgard
ST. TAMMANY
The most extensive ballot in the New Orleans area is in St. Tammany Parish, where three municipalities are choosing leaders and a legislative race will be decided.
Four candidates are running in a special race for District 90 state representative to fill the unexpired term of former Greg Cromer, who resigned the post to become Slidell mayor. There's one more year left in the term for this Slidell-based seat. The seat will again be up for grabs again in October 2019. Candidates are Mary DuBuisson, Brian Glorioso, Sean Morrison and John Raymond. Morrison is the lone Democrat facing three Republicans.
Ten of 15 seats on the St. Tammany School Board will be decided, including six incumbents who drew challengers. Districts on the ballot are 1, 2, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 11, 13 and 15.
Abita Springs
Mayor: Greg Lemons, a Republican, has picked up four challengers in his bid for re-election: Alderman Dan Curtis, Republican; George Long, independent; Jessica Lotspeich, no party; and John Preble, independent.
Eight candidates are vying for five seats, to be decided by popular vote, on the Board of Aldermen: Regan Contois, independent, Stewart "Many Lightnings" Eastman, Green Party; Jay Hawkins, Democrat; LeAnn Pinniger Magee, no party; Ryan Murphy, Republican; Pat Patterson III, R; Evette Randolph, R; and Stephen Saussy, R.
Also, town voters are being asked to renew a 3-mill property tax that funds parks, playgrounds and street lights. The tax is estimated to generate around $66,000 annually.
Pearl River
Mayor: David McQueen is running against challenger Lora Crawford Cutrer. Both are Republicans.
Five seats on the Board of Aldermen are up for grabs among nine candidates in a popular vote contest: Bridget Bennett, R; Angel Galloway, independent; Michael Hager, R; Joe Lee, R; David McGregor, R; Virgil Ray Phillips, no party; Claud Stucke, no party; Don Thanars, no party; Kathryn "Kat" Walsh, R.
In the race for police chief, incumbent Johnny "JJ" Jennings,R, has three challengers: Chris Culotta, R; Ronnie Marshall, independent; and Jack Sessions, R.
Folsom
Mayor: Lance Willie, R, is facing challenger Wendell Sams, D. The Board of Aldermen has three seats and four candidates: Shawn J. Dillon, R; George W. Garrett, D; Jill Palmer Mathies, R; and DeAnna Richardson Mingo, no party.
4th Fire District
Voters in the district, which is based in Mandeville, will decide the fate of three propositions: two millage renewals and a new $75 parcel fee. The fire district says the millages make up almost the entire budget for the district. The district wants to issue $6 million in bonds backed by the $75 parcel fee to build, equip and staff two new stations.
- Proposition 1: To renew 25 mills for 20 years. The tax is estimated to generate around $13.7 million annually.
- Proposition 2: To renew 1 mill for 20 years. The tax is estimated to generate around $556,000 annually.
- Proposition 3: Yes or no on a $75 parcel fee. The fee is estimated to generate around $1.5 million annually.
EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS
- St. Tammany Justice Center Parking Garage, 601 N. Jefferson Ave., Covington
- The Towers Building, 520 Old Spanish Trail, Slidell
- 21490 Koop Drive, Mandeville, Parish Council chambers
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.